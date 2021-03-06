Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.46 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 204.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $7.46 million and $391,428.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,367,053 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

