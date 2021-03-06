Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,396 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 594.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 760,119 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 4,808.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 475,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

