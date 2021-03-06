Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,809 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Semtech worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,505 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 316,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of SMTC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.