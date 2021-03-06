Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

ROL opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

