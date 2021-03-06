Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 121,170 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of JetBlue Airways worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 85,243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

