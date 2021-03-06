Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,958 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EBS opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

