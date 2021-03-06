Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 59,698 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

