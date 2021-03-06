Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,981 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Monro worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Monro by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

