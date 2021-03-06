Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,877 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Perficient worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $56.57 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

