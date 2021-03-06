Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 280,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 665.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 142,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

WYNN opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.