Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Allegheny Technologies worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,043,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 72.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 89.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 28.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATI opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

