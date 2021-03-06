Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Meritor worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meritor by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,983 shares of company stock worth $12,084,734. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTOR opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

