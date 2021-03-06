Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 48.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 65.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,690 shares of company stock valued at $784,414. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

