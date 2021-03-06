Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Alcoa worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA opened at $28.99 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.