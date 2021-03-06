Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 595,000 shares of company stock worth $22,483,400 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

