Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Kirby worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 106.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 151.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

KEX opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $2,277,663 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

