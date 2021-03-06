Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.89% of LTC Properties worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 149,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

