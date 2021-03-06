Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Maximus worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Maximus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE:MMS opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.