Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 277,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 606,718 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $9,506,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $7,384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 235,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

