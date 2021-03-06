Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,729,000 after buying an additional 249,038 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,274,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,610,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 664,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 88,856 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

SRC stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -519.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

