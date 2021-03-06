Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.76 Million Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of NIC worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NIC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIC by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

EGOV stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

