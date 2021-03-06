Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.94 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,924 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

STC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

