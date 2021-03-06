Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE HWM opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

