Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Boise Cascade worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 315,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 395,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 23.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

