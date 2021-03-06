Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.78 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Rent-A-Center worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

