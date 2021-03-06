Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Globe Life worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE GL opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,805 shares of company stock worth $3,798,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.