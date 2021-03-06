Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Big Lots worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.