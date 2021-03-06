Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of F5 Networks worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,638. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

