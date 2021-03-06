Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $14.03 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,438,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

