Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,394 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of BancFirst worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 78.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,126,182.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,266 shares of company stock worth $9,048,396. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

