Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 94,463 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 94,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.19% of Koppers worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. B. Riley boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE KOP opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

