Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 846.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,530 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Renasant worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,630 shares of company stock worth $1,930,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $42.08 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

