Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,299 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $57.92 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

