Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,796 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Vicor worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

