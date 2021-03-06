Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 294,809 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Kemper worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

