Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,898 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Rambus worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rambus by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of RMBS opened at $19.64 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

