Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,019 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cirrus Logic worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

