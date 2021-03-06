Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,509 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of La-Z-Boy worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. Raymond James boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

