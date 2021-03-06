Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 357,213 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Realogy worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Realogy by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,887,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.