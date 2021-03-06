Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 365,932 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

