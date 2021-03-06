Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,211 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Autoliv worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $11,849,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

NYSE ALV opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

