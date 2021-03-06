Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,367 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,367 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,082,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 552,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

