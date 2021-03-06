Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,103 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Janus Henderson Group worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

