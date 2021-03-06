Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 544,651 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of NMI worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NMI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.04 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $471,857.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,715 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

