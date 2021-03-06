Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,599,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 202,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.