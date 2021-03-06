Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Textron worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

