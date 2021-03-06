Profound Medical’s (PROF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Leede Jones Gab

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.