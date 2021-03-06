Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.93% of Progyny worth $107,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Progyny by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after buying an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 49,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $1,866,584.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,192,503 in the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

