Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $210,192.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $210,192.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,733,807,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,508,114,697 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

