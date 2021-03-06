Prometeus Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $81.75 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.36 or 0.00027930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00758253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043532 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

